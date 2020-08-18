Man arrested for DWI following crash in Rio Grande City

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—A man from Rio Grande City was arrested for DWI folliwing a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.

According to the Rio Grande city police department, officers were called to San Benito street in regards to a two vehicle accident involving a maroon Ford F-150 and a white Chevy trax.

The driver of the Chevy Trax was taken by an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150, who was identified by police as 37-year-old Elias Chaj-Bartolon, was arrested for driving intoxicated after his blood alcohol levels were three times the limit.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.