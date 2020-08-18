Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Man arrested for DWI following crash in Rio Grande City

News
Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—A man from Rio Grande City was arrested for DWI folliwing a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.

According to the Rio Grande city police department, officers were called to San Benito street in regards to a two vehicle accident involving a maroon Ford F-150 and a white Chevy trax.

The driver of the Chevy Trax was taken by an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150, who was identified by police as 37-year-old Elias Chaj-Bartolon, was arrested for driving intoxicated after his blood alcohol levels were three times the limit.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday