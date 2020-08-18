Man arrested for DWI following crash in Rio Grande City

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—A man from Rio Grande City was arrested for DWI folliwing a crash that sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.
According to the Rio Grande city police department, officers were called to San Benito street in regards to a two vehicle accident involving a maroon Ford F-150 and a white Chevy trax.
The driver of the Chevy Trax was taken by an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-150, who was identified by police as 37-year-old Elias Chaj-Bartolon, was arrested for driving intoxicated after his blood alcohol levels were three times the limit.
Police say the accident remains under investigation.