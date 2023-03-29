ALTON, Texas ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he defaced several pieces of city property at an Alton park.

Rogelio Gutierrez, 23, was arrested on charges of graffiti, according to Hidalgo County records.

On Monday, Alton police made a post on Facebook asking for the public’s help in locating the individual who vandalized Elizondo Park overnight.

The photo uploaded showed the graffitied park with the words “Stoner” and “Loco Alamo” all over park slides, seats, benches and other play gym pieces.

Alton Assistant Police Chief Mark Perez told ValleyCentral Gutierrez turned himself in to police after the post was made.

Perez said Gutierrez did not have an explanation or motive for vandalizing the park.

“His exact words were ‘se me hizo facil,'” Perez said.

Gutierrez was arrested Tuesday, according to police. His bond is set at $25,000.