Man arrested after biting, trying to gouge girlfriend’s eye

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya PD arrested a man for assaulting and unlawfully restraining his girlfriend.

The woman went to La Joya PD to file a report against her boyfriend, Adrian Cantu Degollado. The woman told police that Degollado left teeth marks on her face after bitting her, tried to gouge her left eye, threw her to the floor, and tried to strangle her.

Police say Degollado also forced the woman to stay in a room against her will and didn’t leave until Degollado’s family member broke the door and let her out. The victim then drove to a local hospital for treatment.

La Joya PD arrested Degollado one week after his warrant was set in place. Degollado was arrested for unlawful restraint, assault causing serious bodily injury, and assault to family/house member impeding breath/circulation-aggravated assault.

To report domestic violence click here, or call Texas Health and Human Service hotline at 800-799-7233. If you’re in an emergency and need immediate help from the local police department, call 911.