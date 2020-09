STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A man has been arrested after an aggravated assault involving a knife, and another is on the run.

According to the Starr County Sheriff’s office, Modesto Tomas Sanchez was arrested at La Pulga north on Flores street.

A second suspect fled the scene and a male victim was transported to the hospital with a broken nose.

The case remains under investigation.

