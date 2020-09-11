Man admits to marijuana smuggling after high-speed chase at checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas — The United States Attorneys Office Southern District of Texas (USAO-SDTX) announced a Houston man entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

The USAO-SDTX said 47-year-old Christopher Sedrick Brown admitted he arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 north of Laredo.

A K-9 unit was alerted to the presence of narcotics or hidden persons inside the vehicle.

Authorities sent Brown to secondary inspection, but he ignored their instruction. Instead, he accelerated and escaped from the checkpoint at a high rate of speed, said the news release.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle as Brown drove erratically at speeds reaching 94 mph. Brown made his way into La Salle County along mile marker 59, but eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into thick brush.

He attempted to flee on foot. However, authorities apprehended him on the Interstate Highway 35 frontage road.

Authorities conducted a search of the abandoned trailer and discovered eight bundles of marijuana wrapped in cellophane. The drugs weighed 132 kilograms (291.6 pounds) with an estimated street value of approximately $90,000.

Brown has been and will remain in in custody pending his sentencing, which will be set at a later date. Brown faces between a minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison.