BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after staking out a vehicle and stealing two cars in one month, police say.

Alam Anthony Ramirez, 32, was arrested on charges of attempted theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, according to Brownsville Police Department.

The first incident occurred on March 12 when a woman noticed a black truck following her to the 2900 block of Boca Chica. Once at the location, she left her 2022 Chevrolet Silverado unattended for a few minutes.

When she returned to her truck, she noticed her alarm was not turning off and saw a black vehicle “drive away in a hurry,” a news release from BPD stated. The woman also noticed that her truck’s driver-side handle had been tampered with.

The next day police say Ramirez stole a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado from the 2200 block of North Expressway. Video surveillance captured a black truck that matched the description of the black vehicle from the previous day, police say.

On March 27, Ramirez was caught on video taking a 2021 GMC Sierra from the 100 block of Galonsky Street. Video from the area shows Ramirez opening the driver’s door and taking the truck.

At the 700 blocks of Paredes Line Road, cameras captured Ramirez exiting the GMC Sierra and getting into a black Ford Fusion. That vehicle matched the description of other thefts that had occurred, police say.

Ramirez was arrested April 2. His bond is set at $90,000.

The Brownsville Auto Theft Task Force is still working on other cases where Ramirez could be involved.