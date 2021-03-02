Man accused of killing DPS Trooper to appear in court

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—An Edinburg man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the 389th District Court to discuss how the state would move forward with Victor Godinez, 25, who is accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019. Sanchez later died from injuries in the shooting.

Victor Godinez (Credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Public Records)

In April 2019, Trooper Sanchez responded to the scene of an accident in Edinburg. Godinez fled the scene of the crash and Sanchez pursued. Godinez shot at Sanchez and two other officers before he was taken into custody.

Sanchez succumbed to his injuries in August 2019.

In March 2020, Godinez’s trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020 his trial was delayed due to Hurricane Hanna.

In January 2021, the trial was delayed on a states motion for new discovery of an expert witness.

There is still no decision if Victor Godinez will receive the death penalty.