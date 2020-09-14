Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Man accused of killing Donna ISD student pleads not guilty

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—An 18-year-old man charged with killing a Donna ISD student pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Carlos Julian Contreras was charged after authorities found 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo shot multiple times in a sugarcane field, south of Donna Lakes on Valley View Road in January.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said authorities found Castillo with gunshot wounds to the leg, torso and head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Contreras is currently free on a $200,000 bond. He will have another court hearing on October.

