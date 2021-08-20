Making masks part of school dress code

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More schools could follow the same path of a northern Texas school district that amended its school dress code to “protect students and employees” from COVID-19.

Paris ISD is the first district to amend its dress code, stating it does not go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order which prohibits masks mandates.

State Board of Education District 2 Member Ruben Cortez believes Paris ISD’s plan could help districts implement masks without challenge and save tax dollars, “If they can save from all these legal expenses I would definitely encourage that.” Cortez said.

Cortez represents a large portion of the Texas Gulf Coast and areas hit hard by the coronavirus along the Texas-Mexico Border including Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

“I think Greg Abbott is killing Texans,” Cortez said, “that’s what I think he’s doing and rather than giving school districts the tools that they need to make decisions at the local level, he’s ordering freezer trucks to put body bags in.”

On August 4, The Texas Department of State Health Services requested five mortuary trailers as a precautionary measure as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise.

FEMA confirmed three mortuary trailers will arrive in San Antonio on Friday and two others on Saturday.

On Aug. 19, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 174 new fatalities.