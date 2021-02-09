Temporary immigration facility opens in Donna

Main News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

An aerial view of soft sided facilities under construction in Donna, Texas, in anticipation of a surge in migration January 29, 2021. U.S. Border Patrol photo by Nicholas Loya

Harlingen, Texas(KVEO)— U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the opening of a temporary processing center in the city of Donna.

According to a press release, the new facility is weatherproof, climate-controlled, and is expected to have enough areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene.

Donna was chosen as the location because it is central to Border Patrol stations throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

CBP Agent Christian Alvarez told KVEO that the capacity of the facility might fluctuate due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The temporary facility was built to provide processing capacity for Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is undergoing renovation.

The facility’s primary purpose is to safely process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

  • Temporary processing facilities are constructed in Donna, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021, to safely process individuals encountered by, and in the custody of, the U.S. Border Patrol. The facility will provide processing capacity in the RGV while the permanent Centralized Processing Center in McAllen is renovated.. U.S. Border Patrol photo by Michael Battise
