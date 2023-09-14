FALLS CITY, Texas (KXAN) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit South Texas Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS reported the earthquake was northeast of Falls City, which is southeast of San Antonio.

According to USGS, this is the fifth earthquake registered in the U.S. over the past day.

Earthquakes in Texas

USGS data shows more than 2,800 earthquakes have been reported in the Lone Star State since 1900.

The vast majority of those are small quakes, but around 60 have been magnitude 4 or greater. Five earthquakes have been greater than magnitude 5.

Texas’ strongest earthquake in history struck around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 16, 1931. The magnitude 5.8 earthquake was centered about 7.5 miles southwest of Valentine, a small community in Presidio County, between El Paso and Big Bend.