Lyford police searching for missing man

LYFORD, Texas (KVEO)—Lyford police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man.

According to police, 22-year-old Angel Castro Jr. was last seen on April 25 walking south from FM 498 towards the city of Harlingen.

Castro Jr., was last seen wearing a sombrero, black t-shirt, black dickey pants, dark brown construction boots and carrying three duffle bags.

Castro Jr., is 5 feet and 6 inches and weights 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Angel Castro Jr is asked to contact the Lyford Police Department at 956-347-3250 or the Willacy County Sheriff’s office at 956-689-5576