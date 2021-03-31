LULAC marks Cesar Chavez’s birthday during the pandemic

In this March 7, 1979, file photo, United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez talks to striking Salinas Valley farmworkers during a large rally in Salinas, Calif. California and several other states will honor Chavez by closing schools and state offices Friday, March 31,. 2017, the 90th anniversary of the birth of a man who went from a grape and cotton picker to an enduring hero for laborers, Latinos and justice seekers of all kinds. Farmworkers in four states plan to march Saturday and Sunday in honor of Chavez, who died in 1993, and in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued the following statement on the birthdate of Cesar Chavez.

The statements from Domingo Garcia and Sindy Benavides of LULAC:

“We often hear that time has a way of healing even hurt and pain but on this day, there is yet no healing from the injustice that millions of farmworkers still face while harvesting our food in the fields every day. If anything, the pandemic has exposed again the shameful mistreatment of those who worked stooped over from sunrise to sunset picking our nation’s crops. For many Americans and elected officials, these men and women remain faceless, unimportant figures who somehow are not worthy of the same rights as everyone else. Cesar never earned more than $6,000 a year during his lifetime of fighting for farmworkers but he earned our lasting respect and honor as an example of what it means to be a leader for the oppressed. On this day, let’s pause and remind ourselves and others how we can help more in doing the work of defending those who can’t defend themselves. Feliz cumpleanos compa!” Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President