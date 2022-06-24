AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick praised the decision.

“Today is a tremendous day for life,” a news release sent from Patrick’s office states. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization adheres to the constitution and returns the decision on abortion back to the states.”

He attributes the ruling to God.

According to Patrick, abortion will be banned in Texas in 30 days due to a trigger bill passed last year.

“I thank God for delivering us this day, and I am so proud that Texas has taken the lead to ensure that such evil can no longer live in our state,” the Lt. Gov. said in the news release.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years.

The outcome of the ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, according to the Associated Press.