SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Severe cold weather in the Rio Grande Valley has prompted a rescue for cold-stunned sea turtles at South Padre Island.

Staff and emergency response team members at Sea Turtle Inc. are rescuing cold-stunned sea turtles after the Laguna Madre Bay fell below the threshold for water temperature early Tuesday morning.

The rescue will allow the impacted turtles to rest and regulate their body temperature at the rehabilitation center.

“What they need to do is rest and be left alone,” Wendy Knight, Chief Executive Officer at Sea Turtle Inc. said.

Sea Turtle Inc. continues to see an increase in cold-stunning events and is prepared for any amount of turtles this winter season.

“We prepare for 100 or 10,000. We have seen an uptick in the number of cold stunning events that happen annually,” Knight said.

Knight encourages South Padre Island and Port Isabel residents to keep an eye out for any stranded sea turtles that are on land or floating in the water.

“There are lots of ways you can be a hero and help us rescue in this situation,” Knight says.

Their emergency line for injured or cold-stunned sea turtles is (956) 243-4361.