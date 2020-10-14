Los Fresnos man sent to federal prison for smuggling meth

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — A Los Fresnos man will spend 10 years in federal prison after officials say he taped six bundles of meth to his thigh during a smuggling attempt.

According to a release, Samuel Martinez, 28, is convicted of large-scale meth trafficking.

Officials state that Martinez was apprehended by Border Patrol agents at the Sarita checkpoint in May 2019.

When officials inspected Martinez they discovered an ‘anomaly’ on his inner thigh. When asked about it, officials say Martinez stated it was a medical supply.

Upon further inspection, agents found six bundles of meth tied to Martinez’s thigh. Martinez admitted he was smuggling the drugs to Houston for a drug cartel in an attempt to pay off debt.

Martinez was taken into custody and later pleaded guilty on August 29, 2019.

After over a year of deliberation, U.S. District Judge David Morales ordered Martinez to serve 10 years in prison.