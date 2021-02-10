Weslaco police looking for person of interest in ring theft

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— Weslaco Crime Stoppers asks the public’s help in identifying a person of interest for a ring theft in a Weslaco TJ Max.

Weslaco officials ask help identifying the woman shown in the photo. The theft occurred on January 19 in the early afternoon at a TJ Max.

Stolen was a ring valued at $2,000.

Weslaco police clarifies that the woman in the picture, is not considered a suspect.

Contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956)-968- 8591. To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477 or use the P3 Tips app.