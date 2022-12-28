HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Flight cancellations caused by severe winter weather disrupted many Southwest Airlines flights, including those traveling to the Valley.

As many passengers express their frustrations and concerns, airport officials at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, said they are prepared for these types of situations.

“We had flight attendance that were flight attendants for 18 years, 33 years, 26 years, that had never seen anything like this,” said Southwest Airlines passenger, Elizabeth Presas Padilla.

Other passengers told Valley Central they were concerned about their flights getting canceled as they awaited to depart from Harlingen’s Valley International Airport.

Some passengers shared that they were stuck without a flight back to the Valley for 24 hours.

“Yesterday I went to love field airport for my flight which was confirmed, when I got there it was canceled. Three hours later, I got a flight today,” said Barbara Carter, a Southwest Airlines passenger and San Benito resident.

She said what she witnessed at the airport in Dallas was something she had never experienced as hundreds of people waited to rebook a flight and tensions were high.

“Everybody was frustrated because we wouldn’t have even gone to the airport had we known the flight was canceled,” Carter said.

Despite the hundreds of cancellations, the director of air service and business development for Valley International Airport, Nicolas Mirman, said they are prepared for these types of situations.

“We do have a little bit of a contingency plan in order to have extra security if we need to. Every department in the airport, operational, safety and security, police even firefighters if we need to, our ready for a contingency event,” Mirman said.

He said with the number of disruptions this is one of the largest Southwest Airlines has seen but said they could handle it.

“We could say maybe an accumulation of two or three flights happened the first day. So, maybe around 400 to 500 people but that is a volume of people that we’re used to handling anyway,” he said.

He explained that bigger issues are being seen in other airports that southwest considers focus cities such as Houston.

Southwest issued the following statement on its website:

“All Customers traveling through January 2, 2023 are able to rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 30 days of your original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges; please know available inventory is limited during the holidays.”

In addition to the statement, the airline’s CEO Bob Jordan issued an apology which was shared on Valley International Airport’s website.

The apology addressed the issue and assured passengers that Southwest Airlines would work on ensuring the issues would not happen again.

Mirmar said they would continue sharing updates from the airlines on their website as they become available.