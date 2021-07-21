Video shows driver strike man, drive away— PD looking for suspect

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to help identify a the driver of a truck that struck a pedestrian on Wednesday.

The hit and run happened at the intersection of West Business 83 and Bluebonnet Street in Pharr. The victim was walking on the crosswalk when a grey Chevrolet truck turned, struck the pedestrian, and left.

Police say the pedestrian was treated at the McAllen Medical Center and is in stable condition.

“The investigation is ongoing and family members of the victim were notified and approved the release of this video,” Pharr PD stated.

The truck has unknown Texas license plates. If anybody has any information they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.