WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle crashed into the Gorditas Dona Lula in Weslaco on Thursday morning.

A restaurant employee told ValleyCentral the accident occurred at around 10 a.m. after a driver mistook the accelerator for the brake and crashed into the building.

A news release from the Weslaco Police Department stated police received a call at 8:56 a.m. Thursday regarding a single-vehicle crash into Gorditas Dona Lula, located at 1919 West IH-2.

Photo by Mark Muñoz, KVEO

Video by Mark Muñoz, KVEO

Mark Muñoz, KVEO

Upon arrival police found that a vehicle had crashed into the northeast side of the entrance, breaking through the glass door and ending up at the southeast exit.

Police confirmed that no one in the restaurant was hurt. It was determined that the cause of the accident was “human error.”

There was no immediate information about the condition of the driver.

The business will remain closed as the City of Weslaco Code Enforcement evaluates the structural damage caused by the crash.