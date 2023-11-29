RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many families are getting ready to find that perfect Christmas tree or prepare those holiday meals.

However, with the decorations and gatherings, fire fighters across the Valley share their concerns about safety which can help prevent a detrimental outcome.

Valley fire fighters say typically around this time of the year is when they see an increase of house fires.

There are several ways to make sure you don’t fall victim and loose years of memories connected with your home.

While many were able to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones, Alejandra Olvera and her husband are doing their best to rebuild after their home was lost during an early morning fire in Harlingen.

“At 4:30 a.m., we get a phone call from my brother… Everything was gone,” Olvera said. “My brother tried to save some pets that were still trapped inside he couldn’t… It’s just, an awful, awful nightmare.”

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator with the City of Weslaco Antonio Lopez says the winter holidays is when fire officials see more house fires.

“We see an influx of fires within the season because of the over use of power cords, the over use of sockets so forth, to power the Christmas lights that we see right now in the market,” Lopez said. “At the end of the day as we want to make sure that we pass the holidays happy with family and safe to celebrate next year.”

Chief Jarrett Sheldon with the Brownsville Fire Department says people must stay vigilant no matter what type of home you live in.

“We’ve seen people leave candles unattended there’s a lot of different factors that come in to play during the holiday season with Christmas fires,” Sheldon said.

Officials say if you use a space heater make sure it’s clear from decorations, bedding kids or pets.

Make sure your lights on your tree are upgraded and to always have a plan if a fire were to happen.

In the meantime, Alejandra says it’s tough to rebuild, but thankful that her family members were not critically harmed.

“With the way that it happened I’m lucky… I’m lucky to still have my family,” Olvera said.

Officials say if a home fire were to happen and people evacuate, you should not go back inside because inside the house because that can be fatal.

They also say this is a good time to make sure that your smoke alarms are up to date.