Union Pacific to upgrade railroad crossings in Los Fresnos, road closings

Local

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Residents living next to the train tracks said they see people crossing through the cars on a daily basis.

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (KVEO) — The Union Pacific Railroad will be upgrading some of the railroad crossings throughout the Los Fresnos.

Los Fresnos City Manager Mark W. Milum said in a Facebook post that the upgrades include “all the road crossings which are badly needing upgrading since they are so rough when crossing.”

On Thursday April 8 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following streets will be closed:
–Stanford Road
–Henderson Road
–Whipple Road
–Canal Street

On Friday April 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following streets will be closed:
–First Street
–Second Street
–Sixth Street
–Eight Street

The city said that if there is a unexpected problem while fixing the railroad, the street will stay closed overnight and will be finished the next morning.

