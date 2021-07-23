‘Torritos Project:’ City of Weslaco works on new drainage improvement plan

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Weslaco continues to make improvements to drainage systems to help with flooding issues.

Weslaco’s newest project is a Regional Detention Facility (RDF) that will be created at the Mayor Pablo Peña Park.

“Some people think of it as a giant pond that is meant to capture a lot of the rainwater so that water doesn’t go into homes in the surrounding area,” said Jose P. Rodriguez, Weslaco commissioner for District 3.

Rodriguez expressed his excitement for this project, which they refer to as “The Torritos Project” which is set to begin this fall.

“This is one of the biggest undertakings that the city has taken in over 60 years for its drainage,” said Weslaco Assistant City Manager Andrew Muñoz.

The detention pond project is partially funded by funds received from disaster declaration 4377 from FEMA, as a direct sponsorship from the floods in June 2018, according to Muñoz.

Muñoz shared that $4.7 million comes from the FEMA fund and the rest would be from Texas Water Development Board loans.

The loan is a 10-year term at zero percent interest to the taxpayers and will be used for the remaining portion of the first phase, according to Muñoz.

Weslaco’s drainage task force along with an engineering firm worked together to identify improvements to save homes.

Muñoz shared that the project will impact areas north of Business 83 from South Texas College to Dolores Huerta where Mayor Pablo Peña Park is located and he hopes to start the construction within the next 120 days.