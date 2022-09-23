LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s only winery is launching a one-of-a-kind wine — and it’s filled with history.

For their new recipe of wine, owners of Bonita Flats Farm and Vineyard in Los Fresnos are using a variety of grapes introduced to the Valley 169 years ago by French nuns from Lyon France. Those grape cuttings were brought to Brownsville for sacramental wine.

Owners of the winery say the grapes have grown well in the Valley, allowing them to use them to make a unique wine.

“The first place that they ever went was the Immaculate Conception Church, and they brought with them dormant cuttings and they planted them in the back of the church,” said Arthur and Melissa Delgado, owners of Bonita Flats Farms and Vineyard.

“It’s kind of a big mystery on how well they’re doing in our soils. I think they’ve adapted throughout these past 150 years.”

The owners say they collaborated with local artist Don Breedon to design a label on the wine’s bottle. The label has original artwork of the Immaculate Conception Church in downtown Brownsville.