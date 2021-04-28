Texas officials announce release of $11.2 billion in funding for public schools

AUSTIN (KVEO) — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan announced the release of $11.2 billion in new federal funds to help public schools address student learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The money will be allocated to schools with the intention to “support a comprehensive learning recovery effort in Texas over the next three years.”

As of Wednesday, only two-thirds of the funds were released to the Texas Education Agency. The last third of the funds are expected to be distributed later in the spring upon approval by the U.S. Department of Education.

“The State of Texas is ensuring that our public schools have the necessary resources to help Texas students recover from learning loss related to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “To ensure this pandemic does not become a generational education crisis, we expect, and students deserve, for this funding to be used to remediate the progress lost due to the pandemic.”

In the Rio Grande Valley, La Joya ISD will receive the most funds, totaling $147,335,197. All districts are expected to receive an allocation, Mission CISD will receive $68,846,682, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD $120,561,091, Sharyland ISD $20,868,598.

To see the full list of how much each district will receive, click here.