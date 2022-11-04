HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Birding Festival added a new tour site this year at the San Benito wetlands, but the tour almost didn’t happen.

The wetlands project has been years in the making and transformed the old sewer ponds into a wetland habitat near Arroyo Colorado.

The project will add a total of 64 acres from a former wastewater treatment facility off of Mayfield road to the next phase of development, taking birders on tours of the sanctuary.

“We have already identified 199 species of different birds out here. We’re getting close to 200 and we’re hoping during the birding festival we’ll actually hit that number,” said Jamie Flores, Texas Water Resources Institute Program Coordinator.

But, a swarm of a thousand bees in the area almost caused the cancelation of the tour.

It took Discovery’s Bee Czar Walter Schumacher hours to safely remove the bees from the wetland area and years of planning to open it to bird lovers across the country.

“They wanted to make sure the birders were safe, but at the same time they wanted to make sure the honeybees are safe,” Schumacher said.

“Some of the maintenance guys were out here cutting grass, they accidentally ran over a hive of bees, one of the guys got stung pretty good,” Flores added.

The American Honey Bee Protection Agency and Schumacher stepped in to save the festival and the bees.

“If you could imagine, every third bite of food being gone, that’s what would happen if there were no honeybees,” Schumacher stated.

The Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival begins on Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 13.