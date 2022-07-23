PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Members of RGV FC Toros made a surprise appearance at the Capable Kids Foundation soccer camp.

The Capable Kids Foundation works with kids with disabilities of all types. One of the goals of these type of events is to get the kids active and show them how to build friendships and work as a team.

This was its second week of the three-week soccer camp. Week one consisted of skills and learning the basics of soccer, so this week was all about fun and games.

“Everyone’s been ready to get back out there again,” said Melanie Watson, President of the Board for Capable Kids Foundation. “That’s one of our biggest goals: getting people back out in the community again.”

A few Toros players arrived at the camp and showed the campers some skills. This was a big surprise to the kids. The campers were also invited out to the RGV FC’s next home game against Hartford Athletic on July 27.

“When I was asking a few of the kids their age, they were saying 10, 11, 12,” said Ollie Wright, Toros forward. “It kind of takes you back to being that age and playing soccer at camps like this. It really does make you feel like a kid again, and to see them enjoying it is really special for me.”

“For us, just live out our dreams, and to share some of our dream with these kids from time to time is pretty fun,” said Colin Miller, Toros goalkeeper.

The Capable Kids Foundation finishes up its three-week soccer camp next week, July 30.