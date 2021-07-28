Starr County confirms two cases of delta variant, urges caution

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Two more cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Valley, this time in Starr County where the number of COVID cases has increased by 384% in the past two weeks, up to 139 active cases on July 28.

Unlike the previous case in Hidalgo County, Dr. Emilie Prot, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) region 11 director, said the two Starr County cases were detected in people who had not been traveling.

“So, we do know that delta is in our community,” said Prot.

Texas and the Rio Grande Valley are now in a race to vaccinate more people before delta becomes even more widespread.

“People are going to be coming back to work, going back to school. This is where we need to make sure we take those precautions in order to slow the spread,” said Prot.

The CDC now recommends that fully vaccinated people wear masks inside when in areas with a high level of community transmission.

The majority of counties in Texas have a high level of community transmission according to the CDC. Including all four counties in the Rio Grande Valley.

Community transmission in each county in Texas from the CDC website.

Even with the rise in cases, counties cannot require their citizens to wear facemasks. Only Governor Greg Abbott can do that.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera doesn’t think Governor Abbott will make that decision.

“I think that the Governor is pretty set that he’s not going to mandate it, not at this point,” said Vera.

In fact, Governor Abbott tweeted the day before Starr County confirmed the two cases of the delta variant that mask-wearing was not something he would require.

The time for government mask mandates is over—now is the time for personal responsibility.



In May, I signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates by gov’t entities.



Every Texan has the right to choose whether they will wear a mask or have their children wear masks. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 27, 2021

Vera is still encouraging everyone to return to the level of caution that helped drop the state to the fewest number of new cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

“Everyone worked really well together, and we need to do that. We’re not done with this virus, it’s still out there and it can come back at any moment,” said Vera.

During the ebb and flow of the pandemic, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been dealing with a large number of encounters with undocumented migrants.

Judge Vera told KVEO that migrants who test positive for COVID-19 do count toward the total number of cases for the county, but the migrants aren’t in the community.

“They are taken by CBP to their facilities, and they take care of them. They’re not released in Starr county,” said Vera.