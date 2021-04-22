Prices of resale tickets of Bad Bunny concert tickets sets record; when should you check prices again

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — One week after tickets for one of the most anticipated tours of 2022 went on sale, resale tickets are being sold for thousands of dollars.

If you were not able to score a ticket to see one of the biggest Latin artists of the moment, you are not alone.

During the pre-sale period last week, tickets sold quickly. Fans experienced site crashes and long queue lines for a chance to buy their tickets.

Some fans never made it to the check-out. Disappointed fans learned last week on Thursday that no tickets would be sold Friday for the show at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, as all the tickets were already sold out.

If the prices during the presale period did not make you put away your credit card immediately, the re-sale prices might.

Searches through some of the more popular ticket sale sites show that re-sales are going for as much as a two-week trip for two to Puerto Rico, and so are the tickets that have yet to be sold.

While it is possible to attend the concert for as low as $350, before fees, in places like Portland, Oregon, the lowest priced ticket in Hidalgo is going for $675, before fees.

For two of those lowest-priced tickets in Hidalgo County, you could end up paying a total of $1,700, with all fees included.

If you really want a bargain, the cheapest tickets in Canada are going for as low as $206 Canadian dollars which is $165 U.S. dollars, but the trip over there may cost you a lot more.

As for the best seats in Hidalgo, re-sales are going for the stomach-dropping range of $2,800 to $5,600.

Do not let your FOMO get to you just yet, with the concert still just under 10 months away, it seems promising that ticket prices may drop closer to the event, as per the laws of supply and demand.

At this moment, sellers are in no rush to sell their tickets, but come closer to the event, if the most expensive tickets have not sold, they will more than likely drop in price.