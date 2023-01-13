BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is getting its first brewery as Pluton Brewing Company is set to launch in a few weeks.

Daniel Arzipe and Joey Martinez, founders, and co-owners of the brewery said the concept started in 2015 out of a garage on Calle Pluton.

“We realized that our city didn’t have any type of craft beer scene. We were so used to going to different cities like San Antonio and Austin to get craft beer to have that craft beer experience,” Arizpe said. “We’ve always had the vision to want to bring it here to Brownsville.”

Both owners worked full-time jobs while home brewing and working on working on their brewing business.

“It started off as a hobby, and it could get turned into our passion. And through the hard work, we’ve done. We’ve seen that it’s really something that we can make a long living,” Martinez told ValleyCentral.

With the support from friends and local organizations they are ready to share their passion, the owners said.

“We’ve had a lot of tremendous support from the city of Brownsville, also organizations such as the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation – BCIC,” Arizpe stated.

The support from the organization came in over $100 thousand dollars of funds through grants and winning competitions.

As for their beers, Arizpe and Martinez said they plan on getting creative and collaborating with local businesses to incorporate valley flavors.

The best friend brewers said the journey was a long voyage.

“There are many opportunities where Joey and I had a chance to call it quits and we kept going with it”, Arizpe said. “It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true.”

The owners added that the business is scheduled to open before Brownsville Charro Days.