PHOTO GALLERY: UTRGV school readiness drive-by parade

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO)— UTRGV Early Head Start Program gave out 372 goody bags as part of their school readiness event on Monday.

RGV True Crime: John Doe identified 28 years later, murder remains unsolved

Free books and toothbrushes were some of the items given out in the goody bags.

The event served to raise awareness about the program, which provides free early learning services to low-income families.

4-year-old boy becomes McAllen fire chief through Make-A-Wish foundation

Involved with the parade were Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health and other sponsors.

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro

FULL STORY: Inmates cause disturbance at Cameron County jail, CERT team deployed

Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro