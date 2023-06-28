PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a boil water advisory for Peñitas continues, residents and local businesses are feeling frustrated.

ValleyCentral spoke with Agua Special Utility District (Agua SUD) about when they can expect their water service to return to normal.

One neighborhood car wash has to use stored up water. Another neighborhood shop had to close for the day – and they can’t be closed for much longer.

“We can’t stop around here like that. We can’t do, we gotta keep on selling our produce and everything. Because we’re going to pretty soon be spoiled and everything,” Umberto Jimenez, the father of Peñitas store owner said.

The store is generally known for having everything for everybody in this neighborhood.

“No water. It’s hard to make the ice. It’s hard to make coffee, juices, everything,” explained Yolanda Jimenez, the Peñitas store manager.

Peñitas store manager Yolanda Jimenez says water is not just needed for business purposes, but also bathing or washing clothes.

“The water people, they need to tell us what they’re going to do. What happened? Because we haven’t received nothing around here. They haven’t told us nothing around here or nothing at all. They just came in and shut us down, that’s it,” Umberto Jimenez said.

ValleyCentral headed to the Agua SUD location in Palmview and asked when this boil water advisory will end.

“Right now, we don’t have any indication of when we will end. We’re working with our system,” Roberto Salinas, the Agua SUD General Manager said.

Salinas says Agua SUD noticed low water pressure drop in the northwest area of Peñitas. This is due to high demand and high temperatures.

“There’s no contamination in the water. Again, this is just a precautionary basis that we have. And we have met with TCEQ,” he noted.

Salinas says he feels that was the appropriate thing to do. For now, he doesn’t know when water service will return to normal.

Agua SUD has asked customers to share the information about the boil water advisory with other customers in the affected area.