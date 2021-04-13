Palm Valley High School student accepted to several Ivy League schools

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – A Palm Valley High School student will make the decision of a lifetime as graduation approaches.

Xavier Pina has been accepted into 17 universities across the country, and several of them are Ivy League schools.

“It was my very first one and I just opened it, I was very, very nervous. I opened it; I just yelled because I couldn’t believe that had been accepted,” Xavier Pina said.

Pina received his first college acceptance letter from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, in December.

Three months later, several other Ivy Leagues also accepted him.

“I just kept refreshing making sure that it wasn’t a mistake and then I started getting all the emails from schools and people contacted me to congratulate me,” Xavier said. “It’s still a lot to process for sure.”

His college acceptances include:

Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, The California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northeastern University, Princeton University, Rice University, The University of Pennsylvania, Vanderbilt University, and Yale University.

“You know like you can’t like apply to these schools and expect to get in with acceptance rates at 3%, 4%, 5%,” Xavier said. I think for my round in Harvard it was close to 2%, so you can’t apply to these schools and expect to get in, so knowing that you’re most likely going to get rejected it’s very discouraging,” he said.

Xavier went on to say, “but at the same time, you have nothing to lose. I feel like once I realized that, it really just pushed me and told me like just submit your applications.”

Xavier hasn’t decided which school he’s attending yet, but he’ll likely need a winter coat.

“I am definitely planning to live in Cambridge, so either Harvard or MIT.”

Pina, who’s been a part of the Mariachi Los Lobos for 4 years at Palm Valley High School, and UIL Academics says he wants other kids in the RGV to know it’s possible for them too.

“Put in all your effort, and like you’re bound to do something great, as long as you’re fully invested. And don’t let your fears hold you back,” he said.