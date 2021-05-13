Hidalgo County experienced near hurricane-force winds during May 12 storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Weather conditions have calmed and the National Weather Service office in Brownsville continues to finalize reports from Tuesday’s storms that swept through the Rio Grande Valley.

Winds from the storms were near hurricane-force with the maximum recorded wind speed of 73 miles per hour recorded at the Pharr Emergency Operations Center.

Damaging winds were focused mainly in southern Hidalgo County from Mercedes to the Pharr, McAllen and Edinburg area.

Winds in northern Hidalgo County had a maximum confirmed wind speed of 60 mph.

Although winds were focused in Hidalgo County, wind damage was reported in San Manuel-Linn where a barn roof was torn off.

The majority of widespread wind impacts occurred along the Expressway/Interstate-2 from Mercedes to Pharr, McAllen with the most significant damage between Donna and Weslaco, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary storm report survey.

NWS reported that one home slid off of its foundation, and at least half a dozen mobile homes’ tin roofs were peeled back or blown off.

Photos and videos of the damages were sent to KVEO, which showed storage sheds and carports destroyed. Winds were so strong in Alamo that a carport was completely blown onto the highway.

Numerous trees were uprooted in the Valley, including a large tree that toppled over, which caused the roots to lift a vehicle in the air in Donna.

In Mercedes, numerous reports of tree damage consisted of large limbs and branches fell onto vehicles.

By the time the heavy rain and dangerous lightning reached Harlingen, winds were slightly weaker with max speeds ranging from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Weaker winds caused damage reports to be sparse across Cameron County with only 5-inch diameter tree limbs snapped off trees.

Highest Wind Reports for Hidalgo County

Location Wind Speed Time/Date Pharr EOC 73 mph 1:05 a.m. on 5/12/21 McAllen 63 mph 1:07 a.m. on 5/12/21 Linn-San Manuel 60 mph 12:46 a.m. on 5/12/21 Texas Agroscience 56 mph 1:55 a.m. on 5/12/21 Weslaco 53 mph 2.15 a.m. on 5/12/21 Edinburg Intl. Airport 46 mph 12:35 a.m. on 5/12/21 Edinburg 43 mph 1:05 a.m. on 5/12/21 4 mi. West of Edinburg 35 mph 1:00 a.m. on 5/12/21 Mission 40 mph 12:50 a.m. on 5/12/21 Winds reports for the May 12, 2021 Storms for Hidalgo county

Highest Wind Reports for Cameron County