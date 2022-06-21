BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are asking for public assistance in the search for a stolen vehicle.

According to Brownsville Police, the burglary of a motor vehicle occurred at 2:30 a.m. June 3 at 1100 East Adams Street.

Surveillance footage from the location captured an image of the subject.

The subject was recorded entering the vehicle and exiting with items.

Brownsville PD encourages anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at https://www.p3tips.com or by calling (956)546-TIPS (8477).

All calls remain anonymous.