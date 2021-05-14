Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel T. Ramos checks an MK-38 25 mm machine gun weapon system during a gunnery exercise aboard the USS Michael Murphy in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2021. PHOTO: U.S. Department of Defense website by Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Pascual B. Edjan.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday the U.S. Department of Defense announced that the Fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act expanded their military spouse Scholarship.

The scholarship’s official name is My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, also known as MYCAA, and it gives more options for military spouses to pursue a career or occupation, according to a press release.

Friday’s expansion allows military spouses to use the scholarship for “continuing education credits and for national testing by the end of September,” including the College Level Examination Program tests.

“This expansion will help clear a new path for military spouses to advance in their careers while contributing to the financial stability of their families,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia “Patty” Montes Barron in a statement.

The MYCAA Scholarship offers up to $4,000 to eligible military spouses for licenses, certifications or associate degrees.

To contact a Spouse Education and Career Opportunities career coach, call (800) 342-9647. For more information about the MYCAA click here.