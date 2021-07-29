National chicken wing day jeopardized by chicken wing shortage

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — July 29 is National Chicken Wing day, but if you were hoping to go to a wing restaurant and celebrate, your wallet may be the one feeling the heat. Restaurants are still facing a supply chain issue with chicken.

A representative for the Biden administration said in a press conference this afternoon that the economy is back to normal levels.

“The U.S. economy has now made up the losses of the last 18-months, and surpassed the pre-pandemic (sic) peak – pre-pandemic peak,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, the Deputy Press Secretary for President Biden.

As a whole, the economy may be back to where it was before the pandemic began in March 2020, but a local chicken restaurant told KVEO that isn’t the reality they’re facing.

“We’re still dealing with that wing shortage, the supply chain still can’t catch up, prices of wings are continuing to surge,” explained Bobby Saenz, the President of Wing Barn, a Rio Grande Valley wing restaurant.

Around a year ago, Wing Barn was paying a little over $1 a pound for wings. Since the pandemic began that price has nearly quadrupled.

A report from the beginning of June by Market Scale said the average cost for a pound of chicken wings was $3 to $4.

“That comes at a cost. We’re definitely feeling that and we’re absorbing some of that, but we’ve had to pass some of that on to the customers,” said Saenz.

Sanez added that the price increases were only temporary, and the company hoped to see a return to normal pricing soon.

“In the 11 years that we’ve been in business, this is probably the toughest time that I’ve experienced,” he said.

The lifting of COVID restrictions both helped and hurt business. More people felt comfortable enough to go out to restaurants again, but they did so in numbers that couldn’t be supported by the supply of chicken that was available at the time.

And with NFL and NCAA football starting soon, the demand is for chicken wings will only keep going up.

The first NCAA football games start in late August, the NFL won’t be far behind in September.

Saenz said he was “hoping that the supply chain catches up by then.”

The majority of chicken wings bought in restaurants and supermarkets come from the Cornish Cross breed of chicken. According to PurelyPultry.com, they are typically slaughtered at around eight or nine weeks old.

So it could be as short as two months before the supply is able to catch up with demand, but that remains to be seen.

If it doesn’t, no COVID limitations and an increasingly vaccinated population mean more customers could help offset the rising costs.

Saenz sees the upcoming football seasons as a positive opportunity.

“We’re definitely excited about football season. We definitely need a spike in business, we want the support from the RGV,” he said.

In the meantime, restaurants have to look for other suppliers.

“And at least from us, we’ve secured some wings. I don’t feel like we’re going to have a shortage from a wing barn standpoint,” said Saenz.