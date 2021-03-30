Mission HS students advancing to National FBLA Conference

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Mission High School is proudly seeing two of its students advance to the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) conference.

Two of the eight students who qualified for the state FBLA competition will be advancing to nationals.

Gabriel Rodriguez placed 2nd in Database Design & Application, and Jorge Salinas placed 2nd in Word Processing.

The FBLA National Leadership Conference would normally be held in Anaheim, CA – June 29 to July 2, 2021, but has turned into a virtual competition.

Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the largest career student organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps over 240,000 members prepare for careers in business. Our mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.