FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen boys basketball team is advancing to the Class 5A-Region IV regional semifinals after beating Flour Bluff 42-38 in the regional quarterfinals.

McAllen will face Boerne-Champion on Friday at the Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

McAllen Memorial and Rio Hondo were the other two Rio Grande Valley teams that reached the third round of the playoffs. Both teams lost.

Corpus Christi Veterans beat McAllen Memorial 81-65.

Somerset defeated Rio Hondo 87-43.