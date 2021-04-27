LIST: Find out how RGV schools ranked in State, National 2021 Best Public High School

by: Gaby Moreno

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Each year, media online publication, U.S. News and World Report, puts out their list of the best public high schools in the country.

They reviewed nearly 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and used data from the 2018-2019 school year to come up with the rankings.

The rankings look at graduation rate, college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth.

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia was ranked number one in the nation, while the School for the Talented and Gifted in Dallas, Texas was number one in the state.

Brownsville’s IDEA Frontier College Preparatory was the only RGV School to be ranked within the top 100 in the country and top 10 in the state.

Here is the list of the best Rio Grande Valley Schools within the top 50 schools in the state of Texas. First number represents state ranking and the second represents national ranking.

TX Natl.

#8 #68

#18 #125

#21 #130

#22 #134

#30 #184

#32 #196

#33 #199

#34 #204

#40 #241

#43 #251

#45 #257

School

IDEA Frontier College Preparatory

IDEA McAllen College Preparatory

Achieve Early College High School

IDEA Quest College Preparatory

IDEA Edinburg College Preparatory

IDEA College Preparatory San Juan

Brownsville Early College High School

S. Texas High School for Health Professions

Mission Collegiate High School

IDEA Toros College Preparatory

The Science Academy of South Texas

City

Brownsville, TX

McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX

Edinburg, TX

Edinburg, TX

San Juan, TX

Brownsville, TX

Mercedes, TX

Mission, TX

Pharr, TX

Mercedes, TX

The more details about the schools and the full list can be viewed on the U.S. News website.

