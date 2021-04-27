LIST: Find out how RGV schools ranked in State, National 2021 Best Public High School

Students commute between classes at Downtown Burlington High School, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. Students who once shopped at a downtown mall are now attending high school in the mall’s former Macy’s department store, taking escalators to and from classes. The existing Burlington High School was closed last August after PCBs were found in the building. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Each year, media online publication, U.S. News and World Report, puts out their list of the best public high schools in the country.

They reviewed nearly 24,000 public schools in all 50 states and used data from the 2018-2019 school year to come up with the rankings.

The rankings look at graduation rate, college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and college curriculum breadth.

The Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia was ranked number one in the nation, while the School for the Talented and Gifted in Dallas, Texas was number one in the state.

Brownsville’s IDEA Frontier College Preparatory was the only RGV School to be ranked within the top 100 in the country and top 10 in the state.

Here is the list of the best Rio Grande Valley Schools within the top 50 schools in the state of Texas. First number represents state ranking and the second represents national ranking.

TX Natl. #8 #68 #18 #125 #21 #130 #22 #134 #30 #184 #32 #196 #33 #199 #34 #204 #40 #241 #43 #251 #45 #257 School IDEA Frontier College Preparatory IDEA McAllen College Preparatory Achieve Early College High School IDEA Quest College Preparatory IDEA Edinburg College Preparatory IDEA College Preparatory San Juan Brownsville Early College High School S. Texas High School for Health Professions Mission Collegiate High School IDEA Toros College Preparatory The Science Academy of South Texas City Brownsville, TX McAllen, TX McAllen, TX Edinburg, TX Edinburg, TX San Juan, TX Brownsville, TX Mercedes, TX Mission, TX Pharr, TX Mercedes, TX

The more details about the schools and the full list can be viewed on the U.S. News website.