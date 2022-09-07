HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD students now have the opportunity to participate in the district’s firefighter academy, as they recently received a new training facility.

The container was shipped from Arizona to ensure students can get the proper training they need instead of traveling to Edinburg.

Harlingen Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ruben Balboa explained what the program entails and what students can achieve through the program.

“So we have at our school district is we have, when you become a junior in high school, you can actually sign up to take a firefighting class. By the time you finish your senior year, you can be a certified firefighter. This building will be used to help them train as well. As of right now, we do have to go to Edinburg to do our training. And now we can do our training in-house here.”

This program gives students the opportunity to advance in their career goals all while attending high school.

They will learn the basics such as rope, ladders, fireworks, dumpster fires, car fires, and house fires. They can also get their International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) Firefighter I & II training as well as EMT certification.

“They actually what we do to become a firefighter, you have to go through a particular academy. For them, it takes two years to become a firefighter because they only have probably about two to three days a week. They’ll do two to three hours a day,” Balboa added.

Students will earn 468 hours upon completion.