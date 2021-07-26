Flooding causes mildew and mold damage in San Benito home

SAN BENITO, Texas (KVEO) — After July’s heavy rainfall caused flooding, a San Benito resident is left dealing with mildew inside her house.

Yola Vasquez said every time it rains in San Benito, her house along South Bowie Street gets flooded. Even though water getting in her house is nothing new to her, Vasquez is now dealing with another problem.

“The water outside got into the house, it was up five feet give or take,” Vasquez said. “It smells really bad in here now. But where else can I go? This is my only home.”

The water inside Vasquez’s house is now dried out, but there is a strong mildew smell that the water left behind. Local mold experts said leaving mildew unattended can cause a lot of problems.

“Usually, the first indicator is that you have somebody that is constantly having allergic reactions,” said James Springob, with Servpro. “They are sick or stuffed up, they are not feeling well they are lethargic and stuff like that, that is usually a good indicator that there’s something going on in the house.”

Servpro deals with cleaning out mold damage in houses across the Rio Grande Valley. Once water gets into a house it is very easy for mold to start growing.

Springob said mold grows off of moisture inside a home. Mold can start growing within 72 hours after a house gets flooded. The most important thing to do when water gets in a house is to dry all of the water out.

“People will mop up the floors thinking that they got everything but it soaks into the walls, it soaks into the insulations, it soaks into flooring and it’s there for 72 hours,” Springob said. “It might take a week or two weeks for those walls to dry out and in that time, you can grow mold.”

People who have severe breathing problems should not stay in a house that has mold. Springob said the best way to prevent this problem is to completely dry out the house and call a professional when needed.

“The most important thing is to take care of it when it’s wet when you first notice the moisture in the house,” Springob said. “Dry the house down that’s the most important thing.”

Editor’s note: Yola Vasquez’s interview was translated from Spanish to English.