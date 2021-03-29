FEMA offering COVID-19 related Funeral Assistance

COVID INFO COVID INFO

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Financial assistance is available for COVID-19 related funeral expenses through FEMA.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

While FEMA finalizes details, potential applicants are encouraged to keep and gather documents including, a death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of funds received from other sources.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
  • There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

