FEMA offering COVID-19 related Funeral Assistance

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Financial assistance is available for COVID-19 related funeral expenses through FEMA.

Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.

FEMA will begin to implement COVID-19 funeral assistance in April.

While FEMA finalizes details, potential applicants are encouraged to keep and gather documents including, a death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of funds received from other sources.

If you are eligible for funeral assistance you will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions: