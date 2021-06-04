Father of 19-year old victim upset at shooter’s initial low bail

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — After his daughter was shot in the head, an Hidalgo County father was upset that the shooter received a bail that he said was far too low.

Samuel Rubio was charged with attempted murder, a second-degree felony, after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said he shot his girlfriend in the head. His bail was set at $25,000.

“Justice wasn’t there at the moment,” said Juan Hernandez, the father of the 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head. “Maybe it was a misunderstanding from the judge, but I doubt it. But it wasn’t right. $25,000 was too low.”

Hernandez feared that with such a low bail amount, Rubio would be able to bond his way out far more easily than if the bail had been higher.

In an interview from the parking lot of the hospital with his daughter currently in a coma, Juan Hernandez told KVEO that Rubio’s bail had since been raised to $1,000,000.

Hernandez said he was grateful the bail had been increased, but he never found out why the initial amount had been so low.

“No explanation, no nothing,” said Hernandez when asked what he had been told about the increase. “They were giving us the runaround.”

The new bail amount would make it more difficult for Rubio to bond out of jail because, according to a variety of sources online, the person who is in jail has to pay a “premium” to the bail bond company that is usually 10-15% of the total bail.

The increase from the original $25,000 to the $1,000,000 bail means the amount Rubio would have to pay would increase from a minimum of $2,500 to $100,000.

The $97,500 increase of the minimum Rubio would have to pay to bond out of jail provides Hernandez with a small comfort in a dark situation.

“I am satisfied right now with the bond they put, but no matter how much money they’re going to put, no matter how much justice they do, it still ain’t going to bring my baby girl back to the way she was,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez told KVEO that his daughter was in a coma, breathing with a respirator and using a feeding tube.

“She has surgery from here to here,” he said, using his hand to motion from the side of his head by his ear to the same spot on the other side.

Her condition had been improving, “they removed some tubes from her head”, but she was still in a coma.

Hernandez said doctors called her condition stable, but that there was still a long road ahead.

“We’re just praying. Praying that everything goes good. She is doing better, I’m not going to lie to you, she is doing better,” said Hernandez.