Edinburg police chief placed on administrative leave

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —Edinburg Police Chief, Cesar Torres was placed on administrative leave Monday. No further details have been released.

Cesar Torres has served as police chief for the City of Edinburg since January 2019 but was placed on administrative leave this week.

“The city doesn’t comment on personnel matters,” said City Spokesperson, Ashely Custer.

Custer, however, was able to confirm that he was placed on administrative leave with pay on Monday. No further details could be provided.

This comes only a few days after Edinburg United Police Officers Association (EUPOA), an independent arbitrator with the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) who represents over 30,000 law enforcement officers in Texas, announced victory in a case against Torres.

Grievances against Torres were made by two officers who said they were reassigned “as retaliation for actions they took as members of EUPOA.”

The reassignment caused the officers to lose assignment pay, prestige, and benefits, according to a press release sent by TMPA.

The city was ordered to reassign the officers to their previous positions with back pay and benefits.

We will provide more details as they become available.