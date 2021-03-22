Edinburg CISD counselor recognized as RGV LEAD Counselor of the Year

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – An Edinburg CISD counselor is being honored as RGV LEAD Counselor of the Year by the organization.

Economedes High School counselor Rachel Garza received the distinction from the organization Rio Grande Valley Linking Economic and Academic Development (RGV LEAD), during a virtual regional conference.

Garza is an Edinburg native and graduated from Edinburg High School in 1991. She continued her education at the University of Texas-Pan American, now known as the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and her master’s degree in educational guidance and counseling.

Garza has worked with Edinburg CISD for 23 years. She started off as a Spanish and biology teacher and worked at her alma mater and transferred to Economedes High School in 2000 where she continued as a teacher and later a CTE counselor.

Garza emphasizes the importance of Career and Technical Education in schools.

“I humbly receive this award in the name of all who work behind the scenes and always go unnoticed,” Garza said. “We have made great strides in our Career and Technical Education Program to show the importance and significance that it does have alongside academics. They go hand in hand.”

She adds that loving what you do is important, and she makes sure to spread that message to her students.

“I tell my students to explore their options in high school and see what it is that they truly love doing. If you love what you do, it will not be work,” Garza said. “I enjoy what I do every day.”

Economedes High School Principal, Jesus Mata describes Garza as “amazingly talented.” He adds, “She is smart and very dedicated to her students here at Economedes High School.”

RGV LEAD Executive Director Luis Rodriguez describes Garza as an “exceptional leader.”

“At RGV LEAD, we are beyond words that we get to work with Mrs. Garza among so many other great educators in the Rio Grande Valley. We thank Mrs. Garza for her dedicated work and for continuing our work with Economedes High School,” said Rodriguez.

RGV LEAD is a nonprofit organization develops and manages projects between employers and educators to connect students with their post high school goals.