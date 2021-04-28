Donna ISD superintendent elected to represent TASA Executive Committee Region 1

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas Association of School Administrators announced that Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez was elected to serve on TASA Executive Committee representing Region 1.

Azaiez will serve his term from June 1, 2021 to May 23, 2023, and will replace Gonzalo Salazar, Los Fresnos CISD superintendent.

“I am honored to have been selected by my peers to be a part of this very important committee,” Dr. Azaiez said. “It gives me great pleasure knowing that my colleagues have the confidence in me to represent Region 1’s 38 school districts including Donna ISD, where I’m honored to serve as superintendent.”

As a member, Azaiez will help the committee continue “transforming Texas public education to meet the needs of 21st century students,” according to a press release.