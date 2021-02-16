Cooking: How RGV residents have been heating up their food without electricity

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – The unprecedented weather conditions and power outages have left most of Texas wondering how they will heat up their next meal.

As many are going into their second day with no power, the cold they are facing in their homes is not the only problem.

Food people have in their homes is quick to spoil if there is no electricity, and with few places with power, grabbing food to go is also a challenge.

The lifespan for food in a refrigerator without power is only four hours, if it remains closed, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Freezers will keep their temperatures for 48 hours if it remains closed.

With food expiring at home and long lines at the few fast-food places with power, Texans are turning to whatever survival tactics they know to get a warm meal.

Ovens, electric stoves, toasters, microwaves, and just about every kitchen appliance are useless when there is no power. Fire remains the most reliable source of energy to heat up food.

Edinburg resident, Stephanie Perez, used water bottles, a stove rack, and some candles to heat up canned soup last night after being without power for over 24 hours.

“I didn’t want to wait an hour in line for food, and the food I had was already spoiling. Honestly, I didn’t know how warm it would get, but I wanted to try it,” Perez explained.

Makeshift stove. Courtesy: Stephanie Perez

Makeshift stove. Courtesy: Stephanie Perez

Makeshift stove. Courtesy: Stephanie Perez

She says her food took an hour to heat up, but she was able to enjoy a hot soup that night and eggs the next morning.

When heating anything indoors, it is advised that you to always eye on it.

Donna resident, Stella Jean, and her boyfriend made their food outdoors after enduring almost two days without power.

“It’s about 42 degrees inside the home and even our oil lamp is turning into ice,” she said.

Her boyfriend’s prior military experience helped them today when they were trying to make food for the family.

Cooking outdoors. Courtesy: Stella Jean

“He used a metal chair then placed coal in a shallow stainless-steel pot and used a corn can in the center with paper. He threw in leftover lighter fluid we had and used a piece of cardboard to give the coal oxygen. Used a “grill” from our convection oven on the inside to place on the top of the coals/pan and brought some pans outside. We used what was easiest to make like chorizo, eggs, tortillas and he even made carnitas,” she explained.

Carnitas on makeshift stove. Courtesy: Stella Jean

During times like these, gas stoves one of the most reliable appliances you can have in your kitchen.

Brownsville resident, Celia Moreno, has used her gas stove to cook her family meals during hurricane power outages and now during this winter power outage. She and her family have been without power since 10 p.m. Monday.