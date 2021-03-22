COVID INFO COVID INFO

City of Mission offering opportunity to throw out bulky items

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Source: City of Mission Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Large roll-off containers are placed around Mission for the disposal of bulky items.  

The City of Mission is allowing residents to dispose of bulky items in large roll-off containers placed around the city.  

The collection will be from March 22 to April 12.

Items that can be disposed of include, but are not limited to the following: Mattresses, furniture, water heaters, BBQ grills, fencing, and televisions. 

Tires are not permitted at the time.  

Containers are placed at the following locations: 

  • Melba Carter – Between Conway and Mayberry 
  • Jaycee Park – Los Ebanos and Barnes 
  • 609 S. Canal 
  • Nell Tolle Park – South Parking Area 
  • Los Indios and Beatty St.  
  • Sports Complex 3930 Plantation Grove Blvd.  
  • N. Lucksinger and Bus 83 – Water tower entrance  
  • 2 ½ mile and inspiration – South of the fire station 
  • Francisco and East 30th St.  

For more information you can call 956- 580-8780. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link