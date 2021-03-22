City of Mission offering opportunity to throw out bulky items

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Large roll-off containers are placed around Mission for the disposal of bulky items.

The City of Mission is allowing residents to dispose of bulky items in large roll-off containers placed around the city.

The collection will be from March 22 to April 12.

Items that can be disposed of include, but are not limited to the following: Mattresses, furniture, water heaters, BBQ grills, fencing, and televisions.

Tires are not permitted at the time.

Containers are placed at the following locations:

Melba Carter – Between Conway and Mayberry

Jaycee Park – Los Ebanos and Barnes

609 S. Canal

Nell Tolle Park – South Parking Area

Los Indios and Beatty St.

Sports Complex 3930 Plantation Grove Blvd.

N. Lucksinger and Bus 83 – Water tower entrance

2 ½ mile and inspiration – South of the fire station

Francisco and East 30th St.

For more information you can call 956- 580-8780.