City of Mission offering opportunity to throw out bulky items

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Large roll-off containers are placed around Mission for the disposal of bulky items.
The City of Mission is allowing residents to dispose of bulky items in large roll-off containers placed around the city.
The collection will be from March 22 to April 12.
Items that can be disposed of include, but are not limited to the following: Mattresses, furniture, water heaters, BBQ grills, fencing, and televisions.
Tires are not permitted at the time.
Containers are placed at the following locations:
- Melba Carter – Between Conway and Mayberry
- Jaycee Park – Los Ebanos and Barnes
- 609 S. Canal
- Nell Tolle Park – South Parking Area
- Los Indios and Beatty St.
- Sports Complex 3930 Plantation Grove Blvd.
- N. Lucksinger and Bus 83 – Water tower entrance
- 2 ½ mile and inspiration – South of the fire station
- Francisco and East 30th St.
For more information you can call 956- 580-8780.