City of McAllen approves renaming of community center after fallen officers

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) – The City of McAllen has approved the renaming of the Los Encinos Police Community Network to bear the names of two fallen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Ten months after two officers were gunned down while responding to a domestic violence call, the City of McAllen has approved the police department’s request to rename the community center to ‘Garza Chavez Police Community Network Center.’

McAllen Peace Officers Memorial. [KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro]

On July 11, 2020, Police Officers Ismael Chavez, 39, and Edelmiro Garza, 45, were responding to a domestic violence call near Queta Road in McAllen when they were shot and killed by the gunman who later killed himself.

Both were taken to McAllen Medical Center where more than 100 law enforcement officers from surrounding agencies went to pay their respects in a final salute.

McAllen Peace Officers Memorial. [KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro]

Officer Garza was a nine-year veteran, and Officer Chavez served with McAllen Police for two and a half years.

Their deaths were the first losses the police department suffered in 27 years.

Currently there is a memorial next the police department dedicated to fallen officers.

McAllen Peace Officers Memorial. [KVEO Photojournalist Salvador Castro]

Officers Garza and Chavez are joined on the memorial by Federico Saenz, who passed February 1933, Rosalin Suarez, who passed May 1981, and Raynaldo Lopez who passed July 1993.

“We have developed a consensus to do this and we have implemented a plan to make the change happen,” said Police Chief Victor Rodriguez at the city commission meeting Monday.

Chief Rodriguez spoke of having a dedication event possibly mid June.

The resolution passed unanimously at the city commission meeting.